|
|
William Loyde Hansen, of Anchorage, passed away Feb. 9 from a heart attack. He was 62.
Loyde was born Sept. 18, 1957, to Emma Irene (Hansen) Meade. He was a third generation Alaska homesteader and was raised at Black Rapids Roadhouse and in Big Delta, Delta Junction.
Loyde graduated from Delta High in 1975. He worked for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. for 18 years and then other jobs until his natural gift for fixing things lead him to start his own business as a handyman. He was highly sought after for his innovative talents. Loyde helped many with his tools, truck and a contagious smile and spent countless hours volunteering for The Arc of Anchorage.
Loyde loved the solitude of Alaska, especially when camping and fishing. He was an avid fisherman and shared these adventures with his spouse, Danny, and sons.
While Alaska was Loyde's home, he loved the adventures that traveling brought, especially on the Oregon coast.
Loyde will be remembered as a loving, kind and gentle man. He had an alluring voice and vivid blue eyes. Loyde is survived by his loving spouse of 25 years, Danny Parish; two sons, Daryl (wife, Shannon) and Bryan (children, Lola and Jayden); adopted son, Michael Donnelly, and one brother, Lyle. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Minnie and Pearl.
Loyde was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Irene Meade, and his grandmother, Mary Hansen, whom he loved dearly.
His son, Daryl, said the lord called upon a special sort of angel. "Apparently, the gates needed new hinges. This special angel was my best buddy, mentor and father. I am so appreciative of my 40 years with you. You touched so many hearts throughout his life and we are all truly blessed. We love and miss you Dad. We will take good care of our other dad, Danny Parish, for you. Please tell our grammas, 'hi.'"
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Arca Drive.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Arca Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 14, 2020