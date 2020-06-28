William "Andy" Spairs passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020, in Naknek, Alaska. He was born July 24, 1974, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, but has lived in Alaska since 1981. He traveled to Washington most of the winters recently.
Andy was very passionate about cooking, worked in many Fairbanks restaurants and was known by a lot of people in the food industry. He has worked in Naknek, Alaska, at the Red Dog Inn each summer for the last 20 years.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Cummings; father, William Spairs; sisters Amy Spairs, Carla Clyde; brother Owen Clyde (Anne Marie Miller); and sisters Elizabeth Cummings and Christina Carlson (Sam Carlson). He also had many nieces and nephews, Alex Wood, Nic Miller, Harper Clyde, Zayne Orin, Bridget Carlson, Harrison Carlson and Waylon Clyde. Andy is also survived by Char "Aunt Shark" Raber and her two sons. He had many lifelong friends in Fairbanks, Naknek and also in Washington.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m., at the Fairbanks Moose Lodge, 98 10th Ave. In lieu of flowers or donations please honor Andy by supporting one of your local restaurants.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 28, 2020.