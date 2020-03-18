|
Memorial service postponed.
Longtime Fairbanks resident and Professor emeritus William W. "Bill" Mendenhall Jr., 96, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. A full obituary was published in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner on March 11, 2020, and is available online at www.legacy.com.
Bill's memorial service, originally scheduled for March 29, 2020, in the Schaible Auditorium at the UAF campus, has been postponed due to emergency closure of UAF facilities. The family will publish a notice once the memorial service is rescheduled.
