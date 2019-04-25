Resources More Obituaries for Wilmer West Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilmer Jay West

1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Wilmer Jay West, 58, passed away April 22, 2019, at home, in hospice care, surrounded by his family. Jay lived a life that was full of light-hearted laughter and love. Everyone who was a part of Jay's life said he was the guy who was never in a bad mood and was never anything short of smiling and radiating positivity. Jay had a special way of making everyone around him feel welcome, and he was always full of wisecracks that could bring laughter to your soul. He was a jack of all trades, generous with his time and helped many with Mr. Fix-it household projects. It has been often said that the world just needs more people like Jay. He was a hardworking man who loved his wife and family dearly. Jay was born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1960, in Clearwater, Florida, to Wilford and Rubie West. He grew up in Florida with his brothers, Clifford and Jeffrey, and his sister, Jeannie.

Jay joined the military April 16, 1984, and dedicated his life to the service of his fellow Americans. He met the love of his life, Cyndee, on Dec. 28, 1984, while deployed in the Philippines. They married on April 13, 1985. He pursued a career as an avionics sensor maintenance technician in the U.S. Air Force until Sept. 30, 1996, and resigned to stay in Fairbanks to create a life for his family.

In May 2005, Jay joined the IBEW Local 1547 to learn the electrical trade and pursue a career in electrical controls. He loved his union experience and the men and women he was fortunate enough to work alongside. His union brothers and sisters touted his exceeding work ethic, and his unwavering commitment until the end.

Jay is survived by his parents, Wilford and Rubie; wife, Cynthia (Cyndee); four children; Melissia, Matthew, Miles and Monica; son-in-law, Jason Williams; and two grand grandchildren, Jemma and Makiyah. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Clifford.

Jay's final wishes were to have no memorial service and instead requests that cards of condolences and memories be sent to his family's care at 280 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK, 99701. His family will celebrate him daily with all who love him. Donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries