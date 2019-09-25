|
April 5, 1933 - Aug. 27, 2019
Winfield "Win" Grant Beach Jr., was born to Nellie and Winfield G. Beach Sr. on April 5, 1933, in Watertown, South Dakota, and passed away peacefully at 86 after complications from pneumonia.
Win lived just outside of Watertown on Lake Kampeska until age 14, where he and his brothers enjoyed swimming, fishing and hunting. After the death of his father, the family moved to Walla Walla, Washington in 1949. As a teen he worked the harvest in the summers, which included helping the Albert Filan family (and becoming acquainted with daughter Jan). Win graduated in 1951, and attended Whitman College before serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corp in Austria during the Korean War.
After returning home, Win adventured to Alaska to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and then began working for Arctic Alaska Testing Laboratories (later bought by Shannon and Wilson, Inc., where he worked until retiring) as a Materials Technologist. After courting Janice "Jan" Filan in Walla Walla, he proposed through the mail, and then married his sweetheart on Sept. 2, 1959. They returned to Fairbanks, where they made their home for the next 54 years, raising their two children, Ceri and Greg. In 2013, he and Jan moved to Columbus, Georgia, to be near Greg and his family.
Win faithfully attended Fairbanks First Assembly of God while in Alaska, serving on the board of directors for many years, and as the Church Secretary. He also taught many adult Sunday school classes, and enjoyed asking provoking questions to stimulate discussion and learning.
Win's goals in life were to love God and his family. He was successful in both respects. He worked hard to provide for his family, but made time to spend with them - camping, target shooting, enjoying activities on the lake (summer - swimming, boating; winter - snowmachining, ice skating), shooting off fireworks, helping with math, playing catch, enjoying Mountain Dew or Pepsi floats, milkshakes or popcorn together, bowling as a family in a church bowling league, cutting down a Christmas tree in the forest and pulling it back on a sled behind the snowmachine, and playing lots of games of rook. There were many trips to see extended family over the years, as family was a priority. In his retirement years, Win especially enjoyed Trap Shooting, both for fun and competitively, (and won numerous awards), and also many trips to Hawaii with Jan and often a brother or sister and spouse along. When grandchildren came along, there were lots of trips to parks, pushes on swings, and Alaska adventures together. He was so proud of all of them; and he prayed daily for everyone in his family, immediate and extended.
Win is survived by his daughter, Ceri Hill (husband Jim); son, Greg Beach (wife Jane); grandchildren, Laura Jane, Jimmy, Sarah Nell and Jonathan; and brother, Robert Beach (wife Rozie). He is preceded in death by the love of his life Jan Beach; Nellie and Winfield Beach (parents); sister, Lois Marquardt; brothers, Silas Sellers, David Bevers, Charles Beach; and son, Scott Beach.
A visitation was held Sept. 1 in Columbus, and a family graveside service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to KJNP, PO Box 56359, North Pole, AK 99705. KJNP ("The Gospel Station at the Top of the Nation") is a nonprofit radio station Jan and Win have supported for many years that "is still operated as a missionary station with the purpose of bringing the gospel message of Jesus Christ to Alaska and the Arctic.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 25, 2019