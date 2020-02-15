|
Addison Elmer (Chief) Pearce
Zebulon
Elmer Addison (Chief) Pearce, 93, of the Pearce's community died Thursday morning. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years Aubrey Johnso9n Pearce; daughters June Wheeler and Carmel Williams; sons Randy (Doris) and Todd Pearce; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service 3 pm Sunday at Pearce Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation beginning at 1:30 prior to the service in the Annex; other times at the home of Randy and Doris Pearce.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020