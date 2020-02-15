Home

Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
The Annex
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Pearce Baptist Church Cemetery

A. E. "Chief" Pearce

A. E. "Chief" Pearce Obituary
Addison Elmer (Chief) Pearce

Zebulon

Elmer Addison (Chief) Pearce, 93, of the Pearce's community died Thursday morning. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years Aubrey Johnso9n Pearce; daughters June Wheeler and Carmel Williams; sons Randy (Doris) and Todd Pearce; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service 3 pm Sunday at Pearce Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation beginning at 1:30 prior to the service in the Annex; other times at the home of Randy and Doris Pearce.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020
