A. Gustave Finch
Andrew Gustave Finch

Raleigh

Andrew Gustave Finch, age 28, passed away September 22, 2020. Gustave was a born, raised and a proud North Carolinian, since his birth on September 3, 1992, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Everyone who came in contact with Gustave, confirmed he was an out of the box personality with a tenacious and contagious sense of humor.

Gustave is survived by his father: Andrew Jackson Finch Jr.; his mother: Sally Boyd-Finch; his sister: Karrica Elizabeth Christina Finch; and by his beloved Dog: Rocky Finch.

A viewing and service will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 12 - 2pm, followed by a service starting at 2 pm. For those who cannot attend in person, you may join by live feed at 2 pm by visiting the funeral home's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MitchellFuneralRaleigh/

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
