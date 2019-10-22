Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Pridgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Wayne Pridgen


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Wayne Pridgen Obituary
A. Wayne Pridgen

August 26, 1956 – October 20, 2019

Zebulon

Autry Wayne Pridgen, 63, died Sunday. He was born in Rocky Mount. Wayne was an incredible husband and father who will be fondly remembered. He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie Grey Jackson Pridgen.

Funeral service 2 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Wendell. Burial will follow in Bunn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ernestine Champion Pridgen of the home, children, Kim Hart of Louisburg, Missy Wright (Chad) of Sharpsburg, Karen Adkins (Travis) of Louisburg, father, Autry Sykes Pridgen, brother, Leonard Percy Pridgen (Cathy) of Louisburg, 9 grandchildren, 7 nephews & 1 niece.

Visitation 6-7:30 Tuesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St. Wendell & other times at the home of Randy & Christine Collier. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now