|
|
A. Wayne Pridgen
August 26, 1956 – October 20, 2019
Zebulon
Autry Wayne Pridgen, 63, died Sunday. He was born in Rocky Mount. Wayne was an incredible husband and father who will be fondly remembered. He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie Grey Jackson Pridgen.
Funeral service 2 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Wendell. Burial will follow in Bunn Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ernestine Champion Pridgen of the home, children, Kim Hart of Louisburg, Missy Wright (Chad) of Sharpsburg, Karen Adkins (Travis) of Louisburg, father, Autry Sykes Pridgen, brother, Leonard Percy Pridgen (Cathy) of Louisburg, 9 grandchildren, 7 nephews & 1 niece.
Visitation 6-7:30 Tuesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St. Wendell & other times at the home of Randy & Christine Collier. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 22, 2019