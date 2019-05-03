Home

Sanders Funeral Home - Smithfield
806 East Market St.
Smithfield, NC 27577
(919) 934-8416
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Selma Memorial Gardens
Selma, NC
Aaliyah Marie Parker


Aaliyah Marie Parker Obituary
Aaliyah Marie Parker

Selma

Aaliyah Marie Parker, born April 23, 2019, returned to Heaven April 26, 2019. An angel too perfect for earth. She is survived by her parents Trazonda Mikel Parker and Brittany Michelle Braswell; sisters Valerie Ileana Parker and Paisley Elizabeth Braswell. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Selma Memorial Gardens.

A repast will be held immediately following service at Temple Baptist Church, 1250 S. Pollock St. Selma, NC.

In lieu of flowers, cards, condolences, donations, and prayers for the family are greatly appreciated.

Arrangements by Sanders Funeral Home of Smithfield, NC, 806 Market Street.
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019
