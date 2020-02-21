|
|
Aaron Langdon Peterson
Raleigh
On February 18, 2020, Heaven gained a true southern gentleman. Aaron Langdon Peterson (Pete), 93, was born in Rocky Mount, NC and was the only child to Clara and Walter Peterson. After high school (1945), Aaron joined the Navy and was stationed in Bainbridge, MD as a medic and oversaw a ward that housed 25 patients. After returning to Rocky Mount, Aaron married Mable Branham and started his life long career in the food service industry, retiring from Kraft Foods. Everyday, Aaron's life was guided by his strong Christian faith. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church for 60 years and served as a deacon, friend and mentor to so many. He shared his faith and love with others, especially his family. We will forever miss his sweet words "I thank you for your kindness".
Aaron is preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Walter Peterson, his wife of 58 years, Mable Peterson, daughter, Deborah Peterson, and sons, Skip Peterson & David Peterson. He is survived by his son Robert W. Peterson (Luann), 6 grandchildren, Rob Peterson (Courtney), Ryan Peterson (Jamie), Christine Abourisk (Kevin), Brian Queen (Cari), Jason Queen (Tara) and Matt Queen, 6 great grandchildren, Brayden Peterson, Paisley Peterson, Paige Peterson, Avery Queen, Ayden Queen and Jackson Queen.
Visitation will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Raleigh on Saturday February 22nd at 1pm with a Celebration of Aaron's Life starting at 2pm. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest contributions be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1417 Clifton St., Raleigh, NC 27604. Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2020