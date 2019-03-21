Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam LaForest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam LaForest


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adam LaForest Obituary
Adam Richard LaForest

January 16, 1986 - March 6, 2019

Chapel Hill

Adam Richard LaForest of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on March 6, 2019 at UNC Hospitals surrounded by friends and family. Adam was born on January 16, 1986 in Cherry Point, NC. He attended Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools until 2007 and continued his learning and work at Life Options in Chapel Hill. Adam is pre-deceased by his mother, Joanna M. Dupuis. He is survived by his father, Kurt J. LaForest; his brother, Robert J. LaForest; and his sisters, Samantha M. Hooper and Madeline F. LaForest. Adam is also survived by his dearest friend, Diane Steinhaus, who was a second mom to him, and by his RSI family who miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Holy Family in Chapel Hill on March 23 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Residential Services, Inc., 111 Providence Rd., Chapel Hill 27514 or The Museum of Life and Science, 433 W Murray Ave, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now