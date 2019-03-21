Adam Richard LaForest



January 16, 1986 - March 6, 2019



Chapel Hill



Adam Richard LaForest of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on March 6, 2019 at UNC Hospitals surrounded by friends and family. Adam was born on January 16, 1986 in Cherry Point, NC. He attended Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools until 2007 and continued his learning and work at Life Options in Chapel Hill. Adam is pre-deceased by his mother, Joanna M. Dupuis. He is survived by his father, Kurt J. LaForest; his brother, Robert J. LaForest; and his sisters, Samantha M. Hooper and Madeline F. LaForest. Adam is also survived by his dearest friend, Diane Steinhaus, who was a second mom to him, and by his RSI family who miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Holy Family in Chapel Hill on March 23 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Residential Services, Inc., 111 Providence Rd., Chapel Hill 27514 or The Museum of Life and Science, 433 W Murray Ave, Durham, NC 27704.