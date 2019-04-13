Adelaide "Addi" Whyel Smith



Cary



Adelaide Whyel Smith, 76, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Flint, MI on April 19, 1942 to George Lawrence Whyel and Genevieve Davison Whyel.



Addi was a beloved wife, mother, and Grammy, and an adored sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. She was known for her beautiful smile and her selflessness. She had a common touch with people that showed a character of acceptance and unconditional love, wherever that person was in life. Addi was an avid volunteer and always lent a helping hand. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and spent many hours volunteering at the SPCA.



Addi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kent A. Smith; 3 children, Christina Hall (Ernest), Katharine Boles (Barry), and Matthew Smith (Jessye); 10 grandchildren, Madeline, Davis, Avery, Matthew, Lauren, Ashley, Victoria (James), Spencer (Jenna), Alexander, and Elizabeth; 1 great-grandchild, Leo; and siblings, George Whyel (Rosalie) and Katharine Eiferle (Harry).



The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC 27511. Interment will be private.



Flowers are appreciated, or donations can be made in her memory to SPCA of Wake County, www.spcawake.org or to CurePSP at www.psp.org



For full tribute, visit:



www.brownwynnecary.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary