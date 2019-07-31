|
|
Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez
Wendell
Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez, 56, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born November 25, 1962 in Mexico to the late Jesus Ramirez and Genoveva Gonzalez. Adelaido worked for Taylor's Nursery for 29 years.
Visitation from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Funeral mass 10:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd, Wendell. Greenmount Cemetery.
Graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery, Industrial Drive, Wendell.
Surviving: wife, Aurora; children: Juan, Margarita (Alex), Roberto, Richard; grandchildren: Alex, Chris, Dylan, Sofia, Giselle; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; mother & father-in-law, Antonia and Elias.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019