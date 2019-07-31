Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
608 Lions Club Rd
Wendell, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
Industrial Drive
Wendell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaido Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez Obituary
Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez

Wendell

Adelaido Ramirez Gonzalez, 56, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born November 25, 1962 in Mexico to the late Jesus Ramirez and Genoveva Gonzalez. Adelaido worked for Taylor's Nursery for 29 years.

Visitation from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Funeral mass 10:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd, Wendell. Greenmount Cemetery.

Graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery, Industrial Drive, Wendell.

Surviving: wife, Aurora; children: Juan, Margarita (Alex), Roberto, Richard; grandchildren: Alex, Chris, Dylan, Sofia, Giselle; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; mother & father-in-law, Antonia and Elias.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaido's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now