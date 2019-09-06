|
|
Adele Feierstein
September 9, 1930 - August 31, 2019
Raleigh
Adele "Dell" Feierstein, 88 of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 31st, 2019. She was married 58 years to her beloved late husband Bernard "Bernie" Feierstein. Dell is survived by her children Steven (Lisa) of Raleigh; Judy of Essex Junction, VT; grandchildren Aaron (Sarah); Joshua (Mollie); and many nieces and nephews.
Dell was born in Far Rockaway, Long Island, NY in 1930. She grew up there before moving with her family to the Bronx, NY where she met her future husband. Dell graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1948 and then attended art school, which cultivated a lifelong passion for art and design. Dell liked nothing more than helping family and friends decorate their homes. She even picked the color scheme for new planes as part of her friend's commuter airlines business. Dell always enjoyed drawing, sculpting, and most notably making necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. She and Bernie often traveled to craft fairs showing her creations.
Dell lived for 30 years in Ithaca, NY working for Ithaca High School and later Cornell University. Upon retirement, Dell and Bernie moved to Charlotte, NC where they lived for 13 years before moving to Raleigh, NC in 2004.
Spending time with family and friends was one of Dell's great joys including travelling the world with her much loved niece, publisher Sara Miller McCune. Dell held a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her warmth and empathy touched countless lives. She was truly an irreplaceable soul.
The funeral service and burial were held on September 2nd, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Donations may be made in her honor to RCJF/Jewish Family Services Friends Campaign 8210 Creedmoor Road, Suite 104, Raleigh, NC 27613 or to Transitions LifeCare and Hospice Transitionslifecare.org
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019