|
|
Agnes G. Leonard
November 29, 1935 - August 10, 2019
Raleigh
Agnes Gordon Leonard, 83, of Raleigh, died Saturday morning in Virginia.
She was a daughter of the late Henry Alfred Gordon and Inez Pully Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry D. Leonard.
Agnes retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co. in 1986 after 31 years. She last worked in the engineering department doing drafting. She then went on to work for NC Department of Agriculture doing phone surveys in 1992 until 2011.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Oakwood Cemetery in Louisburg.
Agnes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Don Gatz of Herndon VA; grandsons, Chris Gatz and wife, Angeline; Nick Gatz; Charlie Gatz and wife, Katharine; 5 great grandchildren, Lilliana, Abram, Sadie, Gabriel, & Noah all from Northern Virginia; sister, Nancy G. White of Louisburg; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Rachel Gordon of Kitrell; niece, Becky White Kuhn of Alexandria, VA.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
The family will receive friends 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019