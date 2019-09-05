Home

Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Centerville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Centerville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes G. Leonard


1923 - 2019
Agnes G. Leonard Obituary
Agnes G.Leonard

November 23, 1923 - September 3, 2019

Louisburg

Agnes Gupton Leonard, 95 of Louisburg transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Louisburg Nursing Center. She was born on November 23, 1923 to the late Dewey and Mary Lou Brewer Gupton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie W. Leonard, son, Tommy B. Leonard whom she loved dearly and her sister, Marie Gupton. After graduating from Gold Sand High School she worked and retired from Westinghouse after 30 plus years.

The family will receive friends Saturday at 1:00 pm at Centerville Baptist Church where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend Doug Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sister, Raye Strickland, nephew, Jerry Strickland (Deborah) and her niece, Patricia Dodson (Terry) and several great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
