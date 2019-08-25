|
|
Agness Wiggins Gunter
1944 - 2019
Apex
Agness Gunter of Apex, North Carolina succumbed to a long illness on August 22nd in Wake Med Hospital surrounded by her loving family at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Don Gunter, her children Jennifer Mackey and Jason O'Neal, her step-children Tracy Gunter and Jamye Graham, her grandchildren Doug O'Neal, Kacey King, Gretchen Gunter and Austin Graham and her brother David "Uncle Dave" Wiggins.
Born in Sikeston, Missouri before moving to Durham, North Carolina with her brother and their parents Thomas and Frances Wiggins at age 13, Agness was an impressive, groundbreaking woman in many ways. She was a proud graduate of The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1966 before women could attend for the full four years. She became a programmer and systems analyst for IBM long before it was common for women to prosper in that career. Agness was actually called from the classroom and recruited by IBM during an exam in her senior year.
This smart, ambitious woman was a hot commodity and was stolen away from IBM by The North Carolina State Government eventually landing in the State Budget Office to program and maintain the then massive computers that churned out the pay for all of our state's employees. For the next 42 years, a huge part of our state's economy was in her capable hands. After recently retiring, leaving behind the well-trained staff she had mentored, Agness was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor. This honor is bestowed upon North Carolina citizens who have contributed mightily to our great state for a long period of time and Agness deserved it.
Agness was also recognized by The North Carolina Genealogical Society with The Award for Excellence in Publishing in 2001 in recognition of her exhaustive treatise, Descendants of Captain John Wiggins of Martin County, North Carolina. Genealogy buffs in North Carolina and beyond have called this work "a godsend."
Her love for genealogy was matched by her love of family. Agness and her husband Don were the center of her far-flung family, calling us all back to their home in Apex for countless family parties and holiday celebrations including the famous Easter Egg Baseball games that ruined their front yard and filled her children's and grandchildren's hearts with joy. Agness was the inspiration and the physical manifestation of the emotional power that bound her family together. And we will all strive to carry on her legacy of love, success, and family that she instilled in all who knew and love her. Thank you, Agness.
Agness and Don are longstanding members of the Salem Baptist Church located at 1205 Salem Church Road, Apex, North Carolina. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at the church followed by a noon service and burial with lunch and fellowship after.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019