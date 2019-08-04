|
Aileen Casey Griffin
12-25-1929 - 5-20-2019
Cary
Aileen Casey Griffin, age 89, of Cary and formerly of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family and their love.
Known best by her maiden name, Casey was born on December 25, 1929, to Earnest Clay Casey and Christine English Casey in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Her beloved tree fort, the gardens of her mother and dear "Auntie" next door, and seemingly endless summers of outside play with her brother Clay and sisters Jean and Doris nurtured her deep and abiding love and understanding of "all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small." Unfailingly curious and creative, Casey studied music and visual arts, and performed and displayed her work throughout her youth. And, from her earliest days, her faith and church were at the heart of her life.
After attending Greensboro College and studying art in Richmond, Virginia, Casey taught elementary school in Annapolis, Maryland and later in Beaufort, South Carolina. In 1952, she married Thomas Lee Griffin, Jr. after his graduation from the United States Naval Academy and commission in the United States Marine Corps. Together, Casey and Tom lived and made life-long friends in more than thirty-five locations throughout the United States and abroad during their sixty-four year marriage. In his final years, Tom lived courageously, graciously, and lovingly with Alzheimer's disease, and Casey cared for him in just those ways until his death in 2016.
Casey said, "There are certain human dignities that, if you believe in them, you fight for them." From her volunteer work with the YWCA and Bennett College in the 40s, to her position as a substance abuse counselor, to her roles as board member and later volunteer coordinator for a domestic violence program at the age of 70, Casey was an effective, compassionate, and life-long advocate. Not only did she seek to solve complex social issues, she also knew that, to thrive, "we need bread and roses." Through her years of affiliation with garden clubs and her individual efforts, Casey helped beautify entire communities and tiny gardens, the rooms of historic homes and the bedsides of ailing neighbors. During her last year, she continued to attend art classes and share her art with friends and family.
From beginning to end, love – love of family, friends, total strangers, our nation, all nations, our earth, and the God of her understanding – defined Casey's life and will be her legacy. Described as a "force of nature" by her friends and family, Casey will be forever remembered as irrepressible, funny, joyful, fearless, hope-filled – a bright beacon who loved us fiercely and held us gently.
Casey is survived by her daughter Leigh Griffin Duque and son-in-law Thomas Anthony Duque of Cary, NC, and daughter Elizabeth Anne Griffin Long of Lexington, NC; grandchildren Casey Sarah Duque Bruce, Christine Henshaw Duque Simmons, Julia Leigh Duque Huffman, and Patricia Grace Duque Loch; and great-grandchildren Molly Sophia Huffman, Richard Ian Bruce, Malcolm Anthony Bruce, Maxwell Casey Huffman, William Griffin Bruce, and August Patrick Duque Simmons.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 90 Arendell Street, Morehead City, North Carolina, with the Reverend Powell Osteen officiating. The family will greet friends in the atrium of the church following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Morehead City or Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, PO Box 2279, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019