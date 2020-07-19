Aileen Williams Barber
August 1, 1925 - July 9, 2020
Raleigh
Aileen Williams Barber, 94, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The daughter of L. Carl and Lilly M. Williams, she was born August 1, 1925. Aileen grew up in Star, NC, and moved to Raleigh where she worked at Boylan-Pearce department store for more than 30 years as Executive Secretary and Personnel Manager. While working there, she met her beloved husband, Joe.
Aileen was a faithful member of St. John's Baptist Church for more than 60 years. During her time there, she was a dedicated member of the choir and an integral part of many committees and organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Barber, her parents, and two brothers, Gary and Kester Williams. She is survived by her brother Kyle Williams and wife Mary of Albuquerque, NM; nephews David Williams and Rick (Melody) Williams; sister-in-law Frances Williams; nieces Jill Williams and Krystle Black, and several great-nieces and nephews, along with close friends and neighbors Aileen considered family.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, Raleigh(visitation attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time). A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20 at 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Aileen's name to St. John's Baptist Church, 1615-A Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608, designated for the Music Ministry, or to a charity of your choice
.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com