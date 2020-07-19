1/1
Aileen Williams Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen Williams Barber

August 1, 1925 - July 9, 2020

Raleigh

Aileen Williams Barber, 94, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The daughter of L. Carl and Lilly M. Williams, she was born August 1, 1925. Aileen grew up in Star, NC, and moved to Raleigh where she worked at Boylan-Pearce department store for more than 30 years as Executive Secretary and Personnel Manager. While working there, she met her beloved husband, Joe.

Aileen was a faithful member of St. John's Baptist Church for more than 60 years. During her time there, she was a dedicated member of the choir and an integral part of many committees and organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Barber, her parents, and two brothers, Gary and Kester Williams. She is survived by her brother Kyle Williams and wife Mary of Albuquerque, NM; nephews David Williams and Rick (Melody) Williams; sister-in-law Frances Williams; nieces Jill Williams and Krystle Black, and several great-nieces and nephews, along with close friends and neighbors Aileen considered family.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, Raleigh(visitation attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time). A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20 at 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Aileen's name to St. John's Baptist Church, 1615-A Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608, designated for the Music Ministry, or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 18, 2020
We did not know Mrs. Barber for very long, but we just loved her. She was so witty, so funny, so wise, so easy to be with, so loving, so kind. This lady will really be missed by us and by the boys next door who looked out for her. Some people like her are missed more than others.
Joy and Richard Krueger
Friend
July 17, 2020
It was with a heavy heart I read of Aileen's passing. My condolences to her entire family. Aileen and my Mother (Wyona) worked side by side for many years at Boylan Pearce. They shared a great friendship over
the years and always enjoyed catching up with each other. She was a
blessing to many. She will be missed.
Joan Vaughn
Friend
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved