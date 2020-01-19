Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
625 Magdala Place
Apex, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scotts Mill ClubHouse
Visitation
Following Services
Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
625 Magdala Place
Apex, NC
Al Martin


1944 - 2019
Al Martin Obituary
Al Martin

October 13, 1944 - December 30, 2019

Apex

Al Martin, 75, of Apex, formerly of Medford, New Jersey died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh, NC.

Al was born October 13, 1944 in Newark, NJ to the late Albert Martin and Frances Guzik Martin. Al enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962. He retired from the Pa. Air National Guard in 2001 and proudly served in Viet Nam.

Al was formerly employed with Commonwealth Telephone Company where he met his wife Joanne. He worked at Nortel Networks and most recently as a Real Estate Broker and partnered with his wife's company.

Al was a dedicated 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. The Knights of Columbus is a Fraternal Organization of Catholic men of faith and men of charitable contribution.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Buckley.

Al is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne Martin; daughter, Kelly Buckley and husband, Robert Buckley, Jr.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 625 Magdala Place, Apex, NC 27502 beginning at 10:30. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church and at the Scotts Mill ClubHouse from 12 to 2.

Memorials may be made to Transitions Lifecare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
