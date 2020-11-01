Al Tatum III
Clayton
Alfred Norwood Tatum III, age 77, passed away after a prolonged illness on October 25th, 2020 at Classic Care in Smithville, NC. He was born January 15th, 1943 to Alfred Norwood Tatum, Jr. and Mary Kathleen Harrelson Tatum. Al attended North Carolina State University. He was a big Wolf Pack fan. He enjoyed working as a photogrammetrist and retired from NC State DOT after over 20 years.
He was survived by his wife of 37 years: Barbara Tatum; five children: Alfred Tatum IV, Angie Brooks, Henry Long, Nicole Jones, Frank Long; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and countless friends and family who loved him.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at 2 pm at Raleigh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the American Cancer Society
.
