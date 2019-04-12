Alain Andre Coïdan



July 5, 1942 - April 9, 2019



Raleigh



On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Alain Andre Coïdan, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Raleigh, NC.



Alain was born in Boulogne-Billancourt (Paris) France to Paul Coïdan and Evelyn (Sandison) Coïdan. He became a naturalized US citizen in 1989. He attended the University of Connecticut School of Engineering earning a BS in Engineering. He began his career at US Steel in Pittsburgh, PA., in 1982 moved his family to Raleigh to work for the State of NC, Department of Administration, State Construction, as a Structural Licensed Professional Engineer.



Alain was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Diana (Zanewicz) Coïdan; his sons Eric (Angie) Coïdan of Raleigh, Marc (Sherri) Coïdan of Washington NC; daughter Tiffany Coïdan and fiance Sheppard Kennedy of Raleigh; grandsons Nathaniel Coïdan and Nicholas Coïdan; step grandsons Larry Durst and Michael Nice; stepgranddaughter Cortney Nice and step great-granddaughter Anorah Nice. He is also survived by his brother Patrick (Anne) Coïdan of France; sister Muriel Grammiccia and nephew Francesco (Aurora) Grammiccia of France; nieces Christine Coïdan, Florence Ravat; great nieces Sara De Leonardis, Delphine and Segolene Ravat all of France; mother-in-law Virginia Scoccimerra of Raleigh; brother-in-law Dennis (Kathy) Zanewicz, uncle to Dennis Jr., Amanda Minik and Shannon Zanewicz all of Pennsylvania. Also, his beloved English Golden Retriever and constant companion Preston.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately following the service. Burial will take place in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or a .