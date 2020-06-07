Alan Eckard
Alan Lawrence Eckard

June 15, 1940 - June 1, 2020

Apex

Alan Lawrence Eckard was born June 15, 1940 and left us behind on June 1, 2020. He was the third and youngest son of Claude and Pearl Eckard of Hickory, NC. Alan attended Saint Stephens High School and NC State University where he pursued a degree in nuclear engineering.

Alan had a natural gift of gab...he never met a stranger and that gift led him to a career in sales. He worked for Troxler Electronics, Earth Works Inc. and Aid Association for Lutherans. He retired about twelve years ago to pursue his love of wood working and supporting NC State Football. He also loved and supported his church and was a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary, NC. A remembrance service will be held there on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00pm. Please contact Resurrection Lutheran Church to reserve seating at 919-851-7248.

He is survived by his nephew, Leland Eckard of Hickory, NC and nieces, Jamie and Sarah.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
