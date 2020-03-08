|
Alan G. Finkel
Oxford
Alan G. Finkel, 87, died on February 28, 2020 after 10 days in intensive care at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.
Alan was born in Newark, NJ on May 19, 1932 to Dorothy and Harry Finkel. He and his brother Neil spent their childhood in the Clinton Hills section of Newark. Alan earned a Bachelor of Engineering
Degree in electrical engineering at the Newark College of Engineering (now the New Jersey Institute of Technology). While at the NCE, he and Joan Katz were married and had two children, Howard and Janet.
Alan began his career as a radio and navigation engineer at ITT, ultimately transferring from the office in Clark, NJ to the Raleigh headquarters. There he became vice president of marine operations for ITT Mackay Division. He retired in 1986 and became a consultant in business analysis in the Washington, DC area for two years and in Raleigh, Henderson, and Oxford, NC for the next 31 years.
Alan was married to Marty Gardener in March 1980, and they lived in Raleigh before moving to Granville County in 1986. After their home was built in 1990, they spent the next 29 years in an idyllic setting – the beauty and serenity of 44 acres, the Tar River, Fishing Creek, deciduous woodland, wildflowers, small pastures, brilliant starry nights.
Alan is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Marty; niece, Doreen Finkel, husband Bruce Schlossberg of South Paris, Maine; niece, Amy Finkel of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Kenneth Finkel and wife Jennifer McCarty-Finkel of Boulder, CO; and grand nephews and grand nieces.
A Remembering Alan afternoon is being planned for late April.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Granville County Animal Shelter, 5650 Cornwall Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020