Sgt Bunn was my sergeant on A platoon after graduating from the police academy. He was always so laid back & took everything in stride no matter how badly the troops messed up. Albert was always a mitigating factor between us and the upper brass. It felt more like a father son relationship than supervisor/subordinate. Always chewing on a cigar and rarely smoking it, he gave us that pensive look. I’ll never forget how he literally caught an infant thrown at him by an irate woman’s, but how he appeared this was a daily occurrence. Thank you for everything Sgt Bunn!

Kirk Adams

Coworker