Albert Absolon Bunn Sr.
1930 - 2020
Albert Absolon Bunn, Sr

Raleigh

Albert Absolon Bunn, Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born August 27, 1930 in Wake County to the late Buddy Bunn and Ethel Ferguson Bunn. Albert honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Sgt. from the Raleigh Police Department.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

He is survived by his children: Lonnie Wayne Bunn (Sandra) of Raleigh, Debora B. Wetherill (Eddie) of Raleigh, Susan B. Johnson of Zebulon; daughter-in-law, Patricia Bunn of Wake Forest; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Peggy" West Bunn; son, Albert A. Bunn II; daughter, Doria Lynn Bunn; son-in-law, Rex Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wake County SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Sgt Bunn was my sergeant on A platoon after graduating from the police academy. He was always so laid back & took everything in stride no matter how badly the troops messed up. Albert was always a mitigating factor between us and the upper brass. It felt more like a father son relationship than supervisor/subordinate. Always chewing on a cigar and rarely smoking it, he gave us that pensive look. I’ll never forget how he literally caught an infant thrown at him by an irate woman’s, but how he appeared this was a daily occurrence. Thank you for everything Sgt Bunn!
Kirk Adams
Coworker
