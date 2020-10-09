Albert Absolon Bunn, Sr
Raleigh
Albert Absolon Bunn, Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born August 27, 1930 in Wake County to the late Buddy Bunn and Ethel Ferguson Bunn. Albert honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Sgt. from the Raleigh Police Department.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
He is survived by his children: Lonnie Wayne Bunn (Sandra) of Raleigh, Debora B. Wetherill (Eddie) of Raleigh, Susan B. Johnson of Zebulon; daughter-in-law, Patricia Bunn of Wake Forest; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Peggy" West Bunn; son, Albert A. Bunn II; daughter, Doria Lynn Bunn; son-in-law, Rex Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wake County SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.