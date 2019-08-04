Home

Centenary United Methodist Church
646 W 5th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church Chapel, Winston-Salem
Albert Carl Penney


1941 - 2019
Albert Carl Penney Obituary
Albert Carl Penney

Walkertown

Albert Carl Penney, 78, of Walkertown, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Born February 22, 1941 in Wadesboro, NC to the late George and Virginia Penney, Carl went on to receive a BS in Industrial Engineering at NC State University. After serving in the Army, he pursued a law degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Carl settled in Winston-Salem where he practiced law for 40 years and even defended a case before the US Supreme Court. Carl's hobbies included fishing, hiking, tennis, traveling, photography, scuba diving and playing the clarinet and sax. He especially enjoyed hiking with his daughter and baking the biggest and best chocolate chip cookies. He loved his canine companions: Gretchen, Bernie and Samson. Carl is survived by his wife, Carol Penney; daughter, Emily Penney; sister, Lura Stringer; and stepchildren, Deborah Hall Higgins, Clay Harris, and Lee Harris.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church Chapel, Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Care, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; for Research, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
