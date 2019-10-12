Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albert E. "Doc" Holliday Jr.


1951 - 2019
Albert E. "Doc" Holliday Jr. Obituary
Albert "Doc" E. Holliday, Jr.

May 14, 1951 - October 9, 2019

Raleigh

Albert "Doc" E. Holliday, Jr., 68, unexpectedly passed away on October 9th, 2019.

He was born on May 14, 1951, in Raleigh, NC to Albert and Mae Holliday. He attended Broughton High School here in Raleigh and continued his education at Wake Tech Community College.

Albert is the very definition of a "Raleighite" who only lived elsewhere during his honorable stint in the US Navy (and then in the US Navy Reserves). Albert served on ballistic missile submarines and manned the nuclear warheads. He enjoyed talking about his time in the armed services for which he was very proud of.

His interests included watching any N.C. State University sports team play, watching any kind of soccer, NFL football, collecting knickknacks, snuggling with his pups, and watching old country westerns.

Albert is survived by his daughter, Monica Holliday and her husband Darrin DeReu; his step-daughter Sonya Probst and her husband Chris; his step-son Arthur Synan and his wife Joanne; his sister Carolyn Holliday Edwards; along with 2 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 2 nephews, and 1 niece.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Holliday and his parents, Albert and Mae Holliday.

A visitation will be held on, Saturday, Oct. 19th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life with us.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 12, 2019
