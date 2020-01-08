|
|
Albert Eugene Casey
Raleigh
Albert Eugene Casey, 65, died January 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1954, to Myde Woodard Casey and the late Gilbert Thomas Casey of Smithfield. Gene was a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School. He worked as a technical draftsman and a computer-aided designer for nuclear power facilities in North and South Carolina. Gene was a proud Eagle Scout and volunteered with the scouts as an adult. He enjoyed time at the beach, shag dancing, gardening and, more recently, being a grandfather.
Gene is survived by his wife Jennifer Cameron Casey; daughter, Catherine Casey; daughter, Catherine Casey McKnight and husband, Michael of Cary; grandson, Jack McKnight of Cary; mother, Myde Casey of Smithfield; brother, Thomas Casey and wife, Karen of Smithfield; sister, Pam Johnson and husband, Chuck of Farmville; and many extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Casey Funeral home and Cremations in Princeton, N.C. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private committal will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Casey Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.caseyfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020