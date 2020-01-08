Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
(919) 936-8801
For more information about
Albert Casey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Eugene Casey


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Eugene Casey Obituary
Albert Eugene Casey

Raleigh

Albert Eugene Casey, 65, died January 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1954, to Myde Woodard Casey and the late Gilbert Thomas Casey of Smithfield. Gene was a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School. He worked as a technical draftsman and a computer-aided designer for nuclear power facilities in North and South Carolina. Gene was a proud Eagle Scout and volunteered with the scouts as an adult. He enjoyed time at the beach, shag dancing, gardening and, more recently, being a grandfather.

Gene is survived by his wife Jennifer Cameron Casey; daughter, Catherine Casey; daughter, Catherine Casey McKnight and husband, Michael of Cary; grandson, Jack McKnight of Cary; mother, Myde Casey of Smithfield; brother, Thomas Casey and wife, Karen of Smithfield; sister, Pam Johnson and husband, Chuck of Farmville; and many extended family members.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Casey Funeral home and Cremations in Princeton, N.C. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private committal will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Casey Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.caseyfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -