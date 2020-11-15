Albert Marriott Gainor
April 20, 1922 - November 10, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Albert (Al) Gainor, aged 98, died November 10, 2020. He was a native of Battleboro, NC and a resident of Raleigh for over sixty years. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and was employed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and the Rhineland campaign during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
Survivors include: daughter Leigh Gainor of Raleigh; sons Samuel of Atlanta, Albert, Jr. (Kathy) of Norfolk and Edward (Debbie) of Raleigh; grandsons Jonathan, Samuel (Sara), Andrew (Lauren), Gray (Brandy) and Jacob (Christina); and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Powell Gainor, his brother Samuel Lester Gainor, Jr. and his sisters Carrie Clayton, Susie Gainor and Mary Floyd.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas. Remembrances may be submitted at CremationSocietyNC.com
