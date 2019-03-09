Albert Jacob "Jake" Searcy



Albert Jacob "Jake" Searcy passed away at his home on February 17, 2019. Jake was born in Angier, North Carolina on December 13, 1925 to Albert L. and Mary Tucker Searcy. He attended Angier schools until he enlisted in the US Navy at the age of seventeen in August 1943. During his WWII tour of duty in the Navy, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise and took part in many of the Pacific battles including Okinawa, Iwo Jima and the liberation of the Philippines. He was recalled to active duty with the Navy in September 1950 and served aboard two aircraft carriers with an anti-submarine squadron in the Pacific during the Korean War.



After being discharged from the Navy in January 1952, Jake returned to Durham where he worked for approximately thirteen years at Durham Engraving Company. In 1965 he left to establish Graphic Reproductions, Inc. where he remained active until 2008.



Jake was recognized as a pioneer in graphics in the Triangle area and was very much involved in the printing industry's transition from letterpress printing to photolithography.



Jake is survived by his wife of more than 70 years Delorise and three sons, David, Mike (Audrey) and Greg. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Zach (Randi), Rick, Sarah, Kate, Luke and Haley, and one great-grandchild, Harper. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Bernard; four sisters, Hattie Searcy, Lutheria Cummings, Eunice Adams and Ludella Johnson. His oldest brother Lennie passed away one day after Jake.



For several years Jake lived in the Lakewood community of Durham and was active in Lakewood Baptist Church. He served as a Sunday School teacher in junior and adult classes, as a deacon, chairman of the board of deacons and as a RA leader.



He spent many years involved in the Elks youth programs and coached the Elks #2 little league team at Wrightwood Park.



Jake loved all sports and played golf with Billy Hill's "over the hill" group and the Eno Seniors.



The family would like to thank the Duke Hospice Staff and Jake's longtime physician, Dr. Carlton Miller.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thebrotherhoodofwarriors.org



A celebration of life will be held between 2 and 4 pm on Sunday, March 24 at Umstead Pines at Willowhaven (the former Willowhaven Country Club).