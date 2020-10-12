1/1
Aldred Perry
1927 - 2020
Aldred Lee Perry

Wake Forest

Aldred Lee Perry, 93, graduated to GLORY on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born August 28, 1927 in Wake County to the late Matthew Elias Perry and Winnie O'Neal Perry. He graduated from Rolesville High School, served in the US Army and was a Raleigh fireman, retiring as a Captain. During his career at the fire department, Aldred influenced and mentored many firefighters. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and had the spiritual gift of teaching. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and Wake Cross Roads Baptist church where he taught Sunday School for many years, served as a Deacon and in other various capacities. Aldred's life was exemplified by the characteristics of Micah 6:8, he acted justly, loved mercy and walked humbly with his God. Things that brought joy to Aldred's life were travelling with Betty, teaching his boys to hunt and fish, and golfing with his fireman buddies. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed planting, harvesting and sharing his bounty of vegetables with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty Blackley Perry; sons: John Aldred Perry and wife Phyllis, Ashley Lee Perry and wife Kim; granddaughter, Amanda Perry Ray and husband Brandon; great-grandsons: Austin, Cameron, and Carter Ray; sisters: Mary Rose Roper, Lena Grace Privette and husband Sammy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Floyd, Ervin, Laban and Cecil; and sisters: Kathleen and Virginia.

Because of his deep faith, Aldred remained spiritually healthy and joyful as he faced a decline of his physical health the last few months. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church, 3328 Forestville Road, Raleigh, NC 27616. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC 27577 or Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 12, 2020.
