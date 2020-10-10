Alexander Castellanos

I only knew Alex for a short time since he joined Ipsos but in that time, he became a close colleague. His positivity, energy and determination was contagious. Many admired Alex's drive (including myself). But beyond this charisma and intelligence, Alex was an amazing human being. He often called me just to see how I was doing, I had many late nights working where he'd see me online and shoot me a message just to say Hi. Although I only knew him for a short time, I feel like something is missing now, but I feel like I knew Alex well enough to know that instead of dwelling, he would want me to stay positive and enjoy life in the same way he always wanted others around him to do when he was here. I'll miss you Alex, but I wont forget you and the impact of just a short time of being around your energy will be with my forever. My sincere condolences to Alex's family, friends and colleagues.

Brian Baecker

Coworker