Alexander Castellanos
Alexander Castellanos

January 23, 1984 - October 1, 2020

Chicago, Illinois

Alexander Walton Castellanos, 36, died unexpectedly October 1st, 2020 at his home in Chicago, Illinois. He was born January 23,1984 in Washington, DC, the son of Susan W. and Alejandro Castellanos. Alexander graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 2002, graduated with a business degree from the College of Charleston, trained in investment banking analysis at the Swiss Finance Institute, and earned an MBA from Notre Dame's Mendoza School of Business. He served on the Board of the Arts Institute of Chicago and was a volunteer tutor at Chicago's Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. He helped found Purple Strategies, a bi-partisan consulting firm in Alexandria, Virginia. He served as Vice-President of User Experience Research at IPSOS Global Market Research & Public Opinion, where his clients included Google and Facebook.

In addition to his parents, Alexander is survived by his sister, Catherine del Valle Castellanos, his puppy, Archer, and many wonderful friends.

A virtual service of remembrance will be held Friday, Oct. 9th, 2020 at 12 noon. Those who wish to remember Alexander in a special way may make gifts in his memory to MercyHome.org or the Art Institute of Chicago.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
I had only met Alexander a few times, but the moment I did, I knew what a decent good man he was. My deepest condolences to Alex, Susan & Cat. My prayers & thoughts are with you. God bless you Alexander. The world is a better place for having you in it-- Thank you.
Teresa Caffese
Friend
October 9, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Alexander Castellanos.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
October 9, 2020
This is a tragic loss. I had not known Alex for long, but always enjoyed talking "shop" with him and always looked forward to our conversations. My deepest sympathies for the family and other friends in this time.
Chris Jackson
Coworker
October 9, 2020
I only knew Alex for a short time since he joined Ipsos but in that time, he became a close colleague. His positivity, energy and determination was contagious. Many admired Alex's drive (including myself). But beyond this charisma and intelligence, Alex was an amazing human being. He often called me just to see how I was doing, I had many late nights working where he'd see me online and shoot me a message just to say Hi. Although I only knew him for a short time, I feel like something is missing now, but I feel like I knew Alex well enough to know that instead of dwelling, he would want me to stay positive and enjoy life in the same way he always wanted others around him to do when he was here. I'll miss you Alex, but I wont forget you and the impact of just a short time of being around your energy will be with my forever. My sincere condolences to Alex's family, friends and colleagues.
Brian Baecker
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Alex was the brightest light in any room. He will be forever remembered as a key part of my time in Charleston! Sending my deepest condolences to his family.
Jillian J. Irizarry
Classmate
October 9, 2020
I’ve known Alexander and loved him since he was born. He was such a delight and joy to be around. As I told Alexander one time, “in the words of your grandfather, Alexander, you are really good company. And I don’t know a higher compliment.” Alexander was a sweet wonderful person and his memory will be a blessing to all who shares his company.

My heart and prayers are with you, Susan, Alex and Cat.

With much love, Barbara
Barbara Olschner
Friend
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Jeremiah
October 9, 2020
John Griffin
October 9, 2020
Every time I saw Alexander, he greeted me with a big welcoming smile. Every time I spoke with him on the phone, I could hear the joy he had for living. Alexander was a positive energetic force in this world—one that we needed so badly.

Alex, Susan, and Cat, we love you and grieve with you. I am so very sorry for your loss, the world’s loss. I pray for peace for you. Alexander was a treasure we all miss. God bless you, Tim and Elizabeth
Tim Griffin
Friend
October 8, 2020
I have loved Alexander since the moment he was born and that will never end. He was, in may ways, the best of us and that is how I will keep him close. But his absence leaves the world a bit darker and my heart more broken.
“Very few people are ever really alive and those that are, never die no matter if they are gone. No one you love is ever dead.” Hemingway
To Susan, Alex, and Cat, I send love and strength to go on when a piece of your hearts are gone.
Laura Castellanos
Family
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
I worked with Alex at IpsosUX (formerly GfK) and he brought so much energy and enthusiasm to work. Some of my favorite memories were when Alex would bring Archer to the office. My sincere sympathies to his family and colleagues at Ipsos. He will be deeply missed.
Amanda Kaleta-Kott
Coworker
October 8, 2020
George Logothetis
October 8, 2020
Alex is woven into most of my childhood memories and such fun memories they were.
My love to Susan, Alex & Catherine today and always
Jennifer Kaufman Walker
Friend
October 8, 2020
Sending my love to all of Alex’s loved ones especially Susan, Alex and Catherine.
Jennifer Kaufman
Friend
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
a loved one
October 8, 2020
No words can express how saddened I am at your passing. A great colleague and joy to be around. I’ll always remember our impromptu trip to AT&T park in San Fran to watch the Giants. Blessed to have known a tremendous personality with a ton of energy and enthusiasm. You will be missed by many.
Angelo
Coworker
October 8, 2020
Olga Suarez
October 8, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Alex was a funny, bright, caring guy who I really enjoyed getting to know in our ND '16 cohort. I remember sitting next to him as we both scramble to make it on time to class, and then trying to understand each other's viewpoint on whatever it was. We came from different life stages, but he was interested, open and had a thoughtful opinion to share. Such a deep loss for a young man, prayers to all of his family and friends.
Mary Donohue Osman
Friend
October 8, 2020
This breaks my heart. Alex was a smart, creative, funny, kind, and such a bright light and the world is darker without him. My heart aches for the Castellanos and Notre Dame families-- we loved him and will miss him dearly.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

-Mary Kate Driscoll
ND '16

Mary Kate Driscoll
Friend
October 7, 2020
My world is a better place because of Alex. Alex cared so much about each and every person in our MBA class and went out of his way to show it, regardless of seemingly superficial differences. Alex not only made it a priority to connect people and ideas - he thrived on it. I’ll never forget the night Alex, Ania, MY MOM, and I went to Second City. Alex acted like my Wisconsin mom was a celebrity, yelled “Linda!” On Wells St and hugged her. And I’m sure everyone who knew Alex has a cache of similar stories that they’ll always remember. Mr. and Mrs. Castellanos, Cat - I’m so sorry. Thank you for raising such a wonderful friend. Sooner than later, I hope the memory of Alex brings smiles and laughs rather than the tears and grief we’re all experiencing. Sending love to all.
Jillian Alder
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alex once wrote in a paper to me that he had learned that, “ there is a deep connection between the heart and the brain.” I wrote Alex back to tell him how remarkable he was. I know Alex longed to work closely with cohorts of supportive and encouraging people. He found a family at Notre Dame and shared their laughter and their tears. There are no words to express how much this family hurts when such a bright light leaves us. To your family and friends, we celebrate your life and you will be missed. Alex also wrote he had learned as much from his classmates as he had his formal classes. He wrote, “the experience of growing close to new friends, a team, and an entire class will stay with me forever.”
Barbara Singer
Teacher
