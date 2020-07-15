Alexandra Marie SineathMarch 23, 1991 - July 10, 2020Wake ForestAlexandra Marie Sineath, 29, of Raleigh passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born March 23, 1991.A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Bay Leaf Baptist Church, 12200 Bayleaf Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27614. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus face coverings and social distancing are appreciated.Alexandra is survived by her parents, Jim and Debbie Sineath; her siblings, Bow Sineath and wife, Shelly, and their son James, Larissa Willoughby and husband, Brad, Katia Sineath, Daniel Ciavarra and Max Sineath and two cousins, Charlie Perez and wife, Ashley, and Maria Perez.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Bay Leaf Baptist Church Children's Ministry Fund.