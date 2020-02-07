|
Alfred Julian Stupalsky
April 22, 1927 - February 3, 2020
Raleigh
Alfred Julian Stupalsky passed away on February 3, 2020 at his home, joining his beloved wife Patrica Bradley Stupalsky, who preceded him in death and whom he missed every day.
Al was born April 22, 1927 in Pocahontas, VA to Helen Antol Stupalsky and Joseph Augustine Stupalsky, and grew up in Roanoke, VA, where he played football, excelled academically, and got a full scholarship to VMI. He married Patricia Bradley on April 24, 1954, and they were married for 54 years before she passed in 2008. Al spent the majority of his professional career as an engineer at IBM, and during his spare time enjoyed golfing, swimming, working on his house, and gardening. He loved his five children fiercely and was proud of the home he built for them in Raleigh. He also loved listening to music, especially when his granddaughter Natalie was playing.
He is survived by his children: Mary Ann Lewis, Kathleen (and Kim) Parker, Helen (and Bob) Stern, Judy (and Tommy) Harrell, and Joe (and Jill) Stupalsky; his grandchildren: Michael Parker, Ben Parker (and Nina), Meredith Lewis, Michael Lewis (and Andrea Fenoglio), Natalie Parker (and John McKeever), Mindy Parker (and Tim Clement), Cameron Harrell, William Stupalsky, and Elliott Harrell; and numerous friends who have become family throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare (https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/) or St. Raphael Catholic Church (https://saintraphael.org/give).
The funeral mass service will be held at St Raphael Catholic Church on Friday 7, 2020, at 11am, with visitation in the atrium beginning at 10am. Reception will follow at the home after 3pm after the committal service.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020