Alfred "Al" Jackson Mitchell
March 30, 1942 - December 14, 2019
Apex
Alfred "Al" Jackson Mitchell, 77, of Apex, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh, NC.
Al was born March 30, 1942 in Wake County, NC to the late William Rayford Mitchell and Margaret Wilson Mitchell. He was a veteran of the US Army and was owner and operator of Apex Sales for over 51 years. Al was an avid golfer and member of Bentwinds Golf Club and the Apex Golf Association.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Mitchell McLain; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Fite; sister, Diane Wilkins; and brothers, William "Doug" Douglas Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell.
Al is survived by his wife 50 years, Diana Goodwin Mitchell; son, Todd Mitchell and wife, Wendy; brother, Mike Mitchell and wife, Debbie; sister-in-laws, JoAnn Mitchell and Dee Mitchell; Pat Wester and husband, Johnnie; brother-in-law, Mike Goodwin and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Caitlin Crosson, Matthew Mitchell, Ethan Mitchell, Austin Edwards and Tyler Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Road, Apex, NC 27502. The family will receive friends 5pm-9pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.
Alfred requested donations in lieu of flowers, be made in honor of his granddaughter, Ashley Fite Scholarship Fund, Union Pines NJROTC, 1981 Union Church Rd, Cameron, NC 28326. (910-773-1066)
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
