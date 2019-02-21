Alfred Mustian, Jr.



August 15, 1925 - February 14, 2019



Winston-Salem



Alfred Plummer Mustian, Jr., of Winston-Salem, born August 15, 1925, in Roanoke Rapids, passed away surrounded by devoted family on February 14, 2019. A.P. was the beloved husband of Gussie Evans Mustian for 72 years; the father of daughter, Cheryl, and sons, Charles and Gary; grandfather to five grandchildren, and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of North Carolina State University and an employee of the US Forest Service, he loved walking through the woods as a forester. Recipient of a Purple Heart, he was proud of his service in World War II as a US Army infantryman. The son of a Baptist minister, he lived his immutable faith as a dedicated Sunday School teacher. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23. 2019, at 11:00 at First Baptist Church on Fifth, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to CBMC (Christian Business Men's Connection.)