Alfred Nicholas Purta
December 19, 1931 - August 27, 2020
Raleigh
Alfred (Al) Purta, 88, died peacefully at home. A Christian man, Alfred was quiet, humble and honest to a fault. He expected nothing more from his children than he expected of himself: an unwavering love of God and country, a devotion to hard work and a clear moral sense. He enjoyed discussing history, particularly WWII. He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting his cousins in Poland and Chicago after reconnecting with his Polish heritage in the late 1990's.
Born in Passaic, NJ, Alfred was the third child of the late Karol and Karolina Pawelska Purta, both Polish immigrants. Alfred attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Passaic High School. A Vietnam veteran, Alfred proudly served his country in the US Air Force for 20 years. While in the Air Force, Alfred met and married the love of his life, Mary Rose Johanna Langham on Sept. 27, 1952, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Chester, England. Their five children were born in three countries and three states.
Alfred was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus James Keenan Council 11266, which will provide pallbearers at his funeral. All who had the pleasure of knowing Al were enriched by the depth of his kindness and attentiveness to each person he met. His smile and handshake were always comforting and genuine.
He was also preceded in death by: daughter-in-law, Colette Lotti-Purta, sisters and brothers-in-laws, Rose Majowicz and Frank Majowicz and Helen Hesko and Steve Hesko.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Mary Rose; sons, Michael Karol Purta and Kevin Alfred Purta both of Raleigh; daughters, Darlene Ann Worthington and husband Jean of Meadow, Patricia Ann Laufer and husband Dwayne of Raleigh and Lorraine Helen Purta of Raleigh; grandchildren, Michael Kevin Purta, Brienne Solange Purta, Kaleb Alston Laufer, Andrew Nicholas Laufer (Heather), Killian Alan Purta, Kenneth Patrick Worthington (Amber), Kieran Alexander Laufer, Skyla Karolina Green (Zachary); great-grandson, Case Alfred Worthington, and family cat, Chester.
Alfred's body can be viewed Monday, Aug. 31 (10 am to 3 pm) at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. His funeral Mass is 11 am Tuesday at St. Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Rd., Garner. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.
The family thanks the staff of Transitions Life Care, especially Cody Grabowski, Kellaun Lindsy, Denise Gilliam and Diana Waddle, whose compassionate care and devotion to their profession, helped Alfred and his family immeasurably during his final days.
Online condolences may be made to the family through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com