Alfred Wilson Griffin, Jr.
May 16, 1927 – August 14, 2019
Goldsboro
Alfred Wilson "A.W." Griffin, Jr. was born on May 16, 1927, in Goldsboro, NC, and passed away on August 14, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC. He was the son of the late Essie Marie Brown Griffin and Alfred Wilson Griffin, Sr. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Carolina Inn at Village Green in Fayetteville. A.W. enjoyed and appreciated growing up in Goldsboro surrounded by family and friends. A.W. was awarded Eagle Scout from Troop 1, the oldest Boy Scout troop in the Tuscarora Council. As an adult, A.W. volunteered in a variety of scouting capacities. A.W. graduated from the oldest public university in the country, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the university's oldest social fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. A.W. enrolled in college the day after graduation from Goldsboro High School in 1944 and remained in school until turning 18, when he left to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Following the Navy, A.W. returned to Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Chemistry in 1950. A.W. was a retired Goldsboro businessman where he founded Eastern Realty and Construction Co., Business Services Co. and Anserphone of Goldsboro, Inc. A.W. met his future wife, Norma Faye Stephenson of Willow Springs, N.C., following her arrival in Goldsboro in 1958 to teach elementary school. They were married in 1959. An active member of First Christian Church in Goldsboro, A.W. was a lifelong and fourth generation member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He served as elder, chair of the worship committee, chair of the building committee, Sunday school superintendent, church moderator and trustee. A.W. always had a special fondness for Martin County and his many family connections there. It was the birthplace of his mother and father, whose families settled there before the American Revolution when Martin County was still part of Tyrrell County. A.W. was named for great-grandfathers on each side, Alfred Griffin and Wilson Manning. A.W. is survived by his wife, Norma; children Donna Griffin Davenport (Russ) of Fayetteville, NC and Alfred Wilson Griffin of New York, NY; grandchildren Wilson Griffin Fowler (Sapphira), Caroline Fowler Zamadics (Tom) and Mary Maxton Fowler; sister-in-law Cheryl Frazier Griffin. In addition to his parents, A.W. was predeceased by an infant brother, Alfred Wilson Griffin, and brother, Reginald Brown Griffin. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1609 Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC, with the Rev. Dr. Penny B. Ziemer presiding. A reception and visitation will follow the service at the church. Interment will precede the service at Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro in a private setting for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church (Music Endowment), 1609 Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC; Tuscarora Council Endowment Fund, 172 NC Hwy 581 South, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or Wayne County Public Library Foundation Inc. (Public History Programs), 1001 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019