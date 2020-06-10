Alice Leigh Evans
March 8, 1949- June 6, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Alice Leigh Evans passed away on Saturday, June 6 at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alice was born March 8, 1949, in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents N.C. (Red) and Elizabeth Evans and brother Larry Evans (Pauline). Alice was a graduate of Chatham High School (1967) and received a BS degree from Averett College in 1971. After teaching several years at Dan River High School, she moved to the Raleigh area and was employed by CompuChem Labs. She is survived by her brother Carl Evans (Alice) of Danville, 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 1 great niece and 6 great nephews, Marilyn L. Oakes, Eloise Lowder and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Alice can be made to Fishin' For a Cure a non-profit organization that she supported. (Fishin' For A Cure 703 Camp View Court, Newport, NC 28570) Donations can also be made to Transitions Life Care 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.