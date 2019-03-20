Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
8400 Poole Road
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Strader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Griffith Strader


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Griffith Strader Obituary
Alice Griffith Strader

Knightdale

Alice Griffith Strader, 80, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born December 23, 1938 in Danville, VA to the late Ray Griffith and Bessie Gilbert Griffith.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Surviving: husband, Wallace Strader; sons: Stephen Strader and wife, Amy of Bellevue, WA, Kevin Strader and wife, Amy of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren: Reagan, Caroline; sister, Mary Jean Armstrong of VA.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her son, Wallace Weldon Strader, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church or Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now