Alice Holman Harrison



WAKE FOREST



Alice Holman Harrison, 92, of Wake Forest, passed away at her home on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019. She was born in Robertson County, TN to the late Clarence Holman and Rosa Brogden Holman. Mrs. Harrison was a member of Stony Hill Baptist Church and was a retired supervisor from the Department of Motor Vehicles after over 30 years of service.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday morning, May 17, 2019 in the Stony Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family following the service in the Stony Hill Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Mrs. Harrison is survived by her grandchildren, Sherri Harrison Edwards & husband Brock of Raleigh and Kenneth E. Harrison, III & wife Chasity of Wake Forest; great-grandchildren, Kensley Harrison and Kaden Harrison; daughter-in-law, Margaret R. Harrison; sister, Wilmoth Benfield & husband Robert of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Harrison, Sr.; son, Kenneth E. "K.E." Harrison, Jr..; brother, C.L. Holman & wife Mildred.



The family would like to express sincere thanks to all the caregivers for taking care of Mrs. Harrison to the end.



