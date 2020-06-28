Alice Hatcher
1944 - 2020
Alice Vicik Hatcher

November 8, 1944 - June 13, 2020

Raleigh

Alice Vicik Hatcher (born November 8, 1944) of Raleigh, NC, died on June 13, 2020. She was born in Emporia, Greensville County, Virginia, to the late Steve Vicik and Edith Hawkins Vicik.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, James "Mark" Hatcher, her sister-in-law, Mary E. Hatcher of Wilmington, NC and her beloved cats. An alumna of East Carolina University, she was an ardent supporter of the ECU football team and the Pirate Club. From 1969 until her retirement in 2000, Alice worked for and was the backbone of the N.C. State University-Industry Cooperative Tree Improvement Program and was Manager of Information Systems when she retired. She and Mark shared a passion for downhill skiing, especially in the Rockies, and traveling the U.S.A. photographing lighthouses and covered bridges. Alice excelled at knitting, tatting, crocheting and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles in ink. Her motto was "The impossible just takes longer."

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Pet Adoptions or the Wake County S.P.C.A.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
