Alice M. Haynes
1934-2020
CHAPEL HILL
Alice Marie Haynes, 85, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, in hospice care at Carolina Meadows after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. She was born in New York City on May 31, 1934. Her father August Sandi, was born Auguste de Santigliano in a village near Torino, Italy. Her mother, Sophie Rubbert, was born in Cologne, Germany.
She grew up in an apartment at the Madison Hotel in New York's Upper East Side across 5th avenue from Central Park where she often played, even after dark. Alice's father worked in the hotel as maître d' where his wife served as head maid in charge of laundry and cleaning services. In 1946 Alice moved to Westbury, NY on Long Island where her father purchased a large eighteen room estate, converted it to a restaurant, and named it 'The Westbury Manor'. This restaurant is still in business and thriving to this day.
As a young adult Alice attended Cortland State Teachers College in upstate New York, where she met and married John Haynes, an engineering student at nearby Cornell University. After college, she and her husband took up residence in Redwood City, California where they raised three children. Alice, always passionate about teaching and young children, became a successful preschool teacher and adult educator to young mothers who were starting families of their own. She was fondly remembered as 'Teacher Alice' throughout the community.
During their time in California, she and John enjoyed frequent visits to places that offered good food and scenic localities. This included San Francisco, Carmel by the Sea, Napa Valley, and the Sierra Mountains. Every Friday night was a special occasion. Alice would prepare a romantic candlelit dinner for her husband while the children were in the next room playing.
Later on, Alice and John moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where they remained permanent residents to this day. They both quickly embraced the local lifestyle and appreciation for southern hospitality. Alice loved to host and became renowned for her neighborhood parties with family and friends. She and her husband quickly became loyal fans and attended Carolina football and basketball games for many years. (Alice understood football better than many men!) Over time they developed an annual tradition of spending time at the beach in Emerald Isle which lasted for many years.
Alice was also a world traveler. She and John visited numerous countries together across six continents. That said, New York City was her destination of choice. During the remaining portion of her life, Alice made several trips to the 'Big Apple' to absorb the memories of her youth. She often started the trip alone and later be joined either by her husband, children, or grandchildren. To this day there is bench bearing her name in a Central Park playground where she had spent innocent moments roller skating as a child.
Alice will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and fun grandmother. She is survived by her husband John, son John 'Chip' Haynes (Teresa), daughters Susan Haynes Belt (A.J. III), Cathy Haynes Page, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A remembrance page has been set up at http://cremationsocietync.com/resource/obituaries/
A joyous celebration of life will be held later this spring at Carolina Meadows with family, and the many friends Alice made throughout her life.
Contributions can be made to Duke Eye Center in support of the research on retinal disease by Dr. Cynthia Toth
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020