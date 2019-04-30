Home

Alice Jaynes
Alice Jaynes Obituary
Alice Underhill Jaynes

August 26, 1935 - April 28, 2019

New Bern

Alice Underhill Jaynes, age 83, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home. Born August 26, 1935 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Georgia Anna Smith Underhill. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Howard Jaynes, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Mr. Luby Tyner, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Thursday just prior to the service.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Howard "Bob" Jaynes of the home; son, Ronald Daniel Jaynes of Buies Creek; brothers, George Underhill of Kernersville and Wingate Underhill of Greensboro; and sister, Anna Parrish of Selma.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019
