Alice Annetta Jude



March 19, 1920 - February 17, 2019



Raleigh



Alice Annetta Jude passed away on February 17, 2019. Alice was born in Woodside, Long Island, New York on March 19, 1920 to Alexander and Annetta Mitchell. She was born the fourth of six children including Mary, Sarah, Georgina, Ruth and Alexander Mitchell. Alice graduated from Newtown High School in Elmhurst, New York, and then worked for the New York Life Insurance and Federal Reserve Bank before marrying George Frederick Jude. Alice and George met during summer youth time vacations at Whaley Lake, New York. They lived with their one daughter, Nancy, on Long Island, and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Flushing, New York. In 1960, Alice, George and Nancy moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he subsequently was President of Phoenix Flight Systems, a division of Sperry Unisys.



Alice and George were founders of the Camelback Bible Church. It was Alice's greatest joy to serve the Lord through her welcoming compassionate personality. The church and her family, both in Phoenix, and extended family were her love and highest priorities in her life. Alice and George resided in the Biltmore Estates, and then, The Terraces in Phoenix. When George passed on in 2007, Alice moved to be with Nancy in Glendale, California where they attended La Canada Presbyterian Church. Alice relocated with Nancy to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2010. She resided at the Brookdale Heritage of Raleigh where she attended and loved the Sunday morning Gideon led services. Alice kept the staff and friends well supplied with Lindt chocolate balls! Alice always took to heart the problems others were facing and endeavored to support and encourage them in any way she could. We will miss her friendly smile, great sense of humor and enormous generosity.



Alice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jude.



The family wishes to thank their dear friends at the La Canada Presbyterian Church in California and White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, North Carolina who so warmly welcomed Nancy's Mom to fellowship with them, also Dr. Rushad Shroff who was her thoughtful, concerned and meticulous Duke Primary Care Physician, and the caring staff at Brookdale.



Alice with be laid to rest with the love of her life, George, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, California.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Camelback Bible Church, 3900 East Stanford Drive, Phoenix, Arizona 85253, or, White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27608.



