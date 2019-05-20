|
|
Alice Marie Johnson
January 1, 1946 - May 14, 2019
Raleigh
Alice Marie Johnson, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Felicia Ray of Fairfax, VA and Sonja Joynes ( Alonzo) of Fuquay Varina; Sons, Travis Johnson (Beverly) and Troy Johnson, both of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Jesse Ray of Raleigh, NC and Clevland Ray of NY; 7 Grandchildren; 4 Great-Grandchildren; Goddaughter, Michelle Renee Reavis.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019