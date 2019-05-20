Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Alice Marie Johnson Obituary
Alice Marie Johnson

January 1, 1946 - May 14, 2019

Raleigh

Alice Marie Johnson, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Daughters, Felicia Ray of Fairfax, VA and Sonja Joynes ( Alonzo) of Fuquay Varina; Sons, Travis Johnson (Beverly) and Troy Johnson, both of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Jesse Ray of Raleigh, NC and Clevland Ray of NY; 7 Grandchildren; 4 Great-Grandchildren; Goddaughter, Michelle Renee Reavis.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019
