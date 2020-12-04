1/1
Alice Parker Martin
1944 - 2020
Alice Parker Martin
September 26, 1944 - November 26, 2020
Newport News, Virginia - Alice Parker Martin, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Y. Parker and Maude Allen Parker, and siblings, Evelyn Parker, Betty West, and Jerry Y. Parker. She is survived by siblings, Joyce P. McKeel (Ben) and Dennis R. Parker (Linda), and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Riverside Regional Hospice.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Juniper Church Cemetery, Juniper Church Road, Four Oaks, North Carolina. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both services.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23601 and Rose-Graham Funeral Home Four Oaks Chapel, Four Oaks, North Carolina.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Juniper Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 2, 2020
Ms. Martin is how I remember her-because 45 years ago she was my kindergarten teacher! What a special person who touched so many!
Thomas Jenkins, Jr.
Student
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
December 2, 2020
ROBERT ARMSTRONG
