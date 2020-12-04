Alice Parker Martin

September 26, 1944 - November 26, 2020

Newport News, Virginia - Alice Parker Martin, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Y. Parker and Maude Allen Parker, and siblings, Evelyn Parker, Betty West, and Jerry Y. Parker. She is survived by siblings, Joyce P. McKeel (Ben) and Dennis R. Parker (Linda), and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Riverside Regional Hospice.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Juniper Church Cemetery, Juniper Church Road, Four Oaks, North Carolina. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both services.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23601 and Rose-Graham Funeral Home Four Oaks Chapel, Four Oaks, North Carolina.





