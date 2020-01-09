|
Alice Lee Turner Scurlock
Zionsville, IN
Alice Lee Turner Scurlock, 94 years young, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grand Brook Memory Care in Zionsville, Indiana. She was a lifelong Tarheel, born on May 3, 1925 to William Alman Turner Jr. and Dovie Morado (Hunt) Turner in Creedmoor, North Carolina. Alice was delivered at home by the family's country doctor. She was one of the Great Generation and grew up with meager resources but a great fervor for high standards. Work ethic, responsibility and commitment to excellence were her mantras, sprinkled with an enormous capacity to love her children, family and friends.
Alice graduated from Wilton High School in Creedmoor in 1943 and shortly thereafter, married a dashing Army officer, Chester Carlyle Scurlock. Higher education came as a result of living in Salzburg, Austria for 5 years immediately following WWII, where Alice, her husband and 2 daughters resided at the Hotel Osterreichischer Hof. On returning to the U.S. after the war, she worked as a service representative in Durham, North Carolina for General Telephone Company, retiring after 35 years of exemplary service. Alice was a good and faithful servant and a devoted member of Holloway Street Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church in Durham, NC for many years, and later the Landmark Baptist Church in Creedmoor, NC. She was a remarkable woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend with an unparalleled love for her faith and her family. Her skills as a seamstress were beyond compare, and she excelled at cooking and gardening. She loved to read, and her Bible was the ultimate source of her strength and guidance. Interesting and interested, she was a wonderful companion to everyone she met. Anyone who knew her can attest that everything she accomplished in life was done to perfection.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Sandra Carlyle Lynch; granddaughter, Amanda Marie (Robert) Moran; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah John London, Ty David Moran, Aidan Riley Moran, Sophia Ahmed, Joshua Ahmed, Michaela Youngs and Tommy Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Hilda Mae Turner Young, Billy Thompson Turner Sr., Annie Katherine Turner Ross, and Jack Linwood Turner; daughter, Joan Anita Scurlock Koole; and granddaughters, Kathryn Michelle Ahmed and Heather Lea Tewell.
The family would like to thank Alice's loving friends, neighbors and family caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her home in North Carolina until late 2018 - JoAnn Holding, Tonya Moss and Josette Cooper of Creedmoor, NC and Brenda Tewell of Durham, NC. They were a gift from God and will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis, with services following at 2:00 pm Pastor Chris Henry will officiate. Burial will be at Summit Lawn Cemetery in Westfield.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Alice's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020