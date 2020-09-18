Alice Strickland Frazier Smith
Raleigh
Alice Strickland Frazier Smith, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born October 24, 1936 in Franklin County to the late R. B. "Strick" Strickland and Addie Lee Ransdell Strickland Cash. Alice retired from the NC Department of Education in the accounting department.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Ransdell Family Cemetery, 641 Barnette Road, Louisburg. NC 27549.
Surviving: son, Allen W. Frazier (Kim) and their son, Trace of Louisburg; daughter, Norma F. Keith (Danny) of Spring Hope and their sons: Thomas Richards of Bailey, Chad Richards (Jenny) of Knightdale; Jamie Keith of Raleigh, Taylor Keith (Miranda) of Clayton; brothers: Lewis Strickland (Page), Karl Strickland; sister, Joyce S. Bunn; great-grandchildren: Callie Jo Richards, Avery Richards, Lucas Keith, Carrington Keith; step-daughter, Alane Smith Murray (Mike); step-grandchildren: Suzanne Doble (Jon), Ryan Murray; step-great-grandson: Micah; a special nephew, George Hutchins.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Owens Smith in May and her brother, Leonard Strickland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
