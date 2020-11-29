1/
Alice Thompson
1938 - 2020
Alice Thompson
August 19, 1938 - November 27, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Alice Dupree Thompson, 82, passed away Friday. Born in Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Crosby and Exel Wood Dupree.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 1st at Vandora Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens., Fuquay-Varina.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Donald W. Thompson; daughter, Cindy Thompson Smith and her husband, Paul of Flowery Branch, GA; son, Donald W. "Donnie" Thompson, Jr. of Clayton; grandson, Paul Cody Ryan Smith of Rolling Meadow, IL.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vandora Springs Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
2 entries
November 28, 2020
So sad to hear this. Alice was one of my favorite people! Rest In Peace Dear Heart!
Barbie Holmes
Barbara Holmes
Family
November 28, 2020
A beautiful soul taken into Gods arms. May she Rest In Peace forevermore.
Judi Sugg
