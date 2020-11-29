Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Thompson

August 19, 1938 - November 27, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Alice Dupree Thompson, 82, passed away Friday. Born in Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Crosby and Exel Wood Dupree.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 1st at Vandora Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens., Fuquay-Varina.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Donald W. Thompson; daughter, Cindy Thompson Smith and her husband, Paul of Flowery Branch, GA; son, Donald W. "Donnie" Thompson, Jr. of Clayton; grandson, Paul Cody Ryan Smith of Rolling Meadow, IL.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.





